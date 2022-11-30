Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashlyn Hailey Baker, 25, 748 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth.
• Blake Chandler Barrett, 22, 4509 S. Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Brian Emery Best, 31, 1120 Riverbend Drive-C2, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Indiana).
• Jerod Marquiz Grant, 38, 822 Shugart Road-A8, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with aggravated assault (gun) and two counts of unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Jeremy Lee Howze, 40, 512 Treadwell Road-206, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, probation violation).
• Jackie Melvin Lawson, 54, 316 Mulkey Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Trinidad Saenz, 33, 3234 Maple Grove Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
