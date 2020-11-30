Area Arrests for Dec. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Kayla Rayanne Dalziel, 19, 166 Centerhill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, felony theft by receiving stolen property and fourth-degree forgery.
• Jordan Marquez Griffin, 20, 1409 Valley View Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting, felony theft by receiving stolen property and fourth-degree forgery.
• Thomas Scott Cross, 39, 231 Stadium Way-C2, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Alexjandro Moises Marquez, 18, 107 Fields Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment.
• Colby Tyler Carver, 20, 117 Carter Stealey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the state Department of Natural Resources with DUI (drugs) and a headlight requirements violation.
• James Rickie Green, 64, 1695 Farley Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs).
• Derek Max Hayes, 24, 1897 N. Summit Drive-Unit 63, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• John Byron Arthur, 54, 202 Arthur Road, Cisco, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Hazel Ann Pigg, 54, 712 Skylark Place-311, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Chad Eric Scimia, 39, 1317 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and a headlights violation.
• Juan Alexander Zepeda-Maldonado, 18, 131 Woodmont Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21, failure to maintain lane, violation of a class D license and furnishing, purchase or possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Marc Anthony Castillo, 21, 1461 Raider Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and open container violation.
• Miriam Guadalupe Hernandez, 23, 521 School St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane, running a red light and driving without a license.
