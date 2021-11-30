Area Arrests for Dec. 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tammy Sue Carroll, 50, 220 Scobie Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession of marijuana, sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Ramon Emilio Estrada, 29, 173 Hanks Bend, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and interference with custody.
• Kevin Charles Kolaski, 58, 1949 Sosebee Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and flashing red or yellow signals violation.
• Stephen Randall Lankford, 42, 110 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michelle Lynn Swafford, 36, 2065 Highway 2 E., Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft.
• Ponciano Zendejas Jr., 39, 1317 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.