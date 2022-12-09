Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dewey Hugh Swann, 41, 129 Brown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Evan Bailey, 42, 14049 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting.
• Russell Jason Bearden, 55, 2169 Utility Road S.W., Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony probation violation.
• Shanda Malea Cronan, 45, 696 Peedening Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Eric Scott Fowler, 39, 217 Will Evans Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony probation violation.
• Ridley Joseph Grabert, 30, 114 Marbut Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by shoplifting, possession of meth and drug-related objects.
• Harley Hudon Patton, 21, 1228 New Zion Hill Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Denisha Ann Simmons, 39, 2514 Sixth Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Cheryl Heather White, 47, 7469 Rabbit Lane, Birchwood, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting, possession of meth and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Jacob Scott Wofford, 28, 303 Dry Valley Road, Summerville, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation, seat belts violation and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sell/possession with intent to distribute marijuana.
• Shaun Lee Wood, 28, 167 Neptune Drive-403, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts and felony probation violation.
