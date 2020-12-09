Area Arrests for Dec. 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Alan Edward Elder, 57, 1150 Temple Grove Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
• Roland Wayne Carroll, 67, 159 Pannell Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Brandon Heath Patterson Parker, 39, 241 Decatur Way, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), possession of meth, possession of tools for commission of a crime (burglary) and safety belts violation.
• Michael Allen Self, 67, 433 Claude St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gordon Ray Austin Jr., 37, 313 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime; and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Vanessa Leann Avila, 33, 818 Shugart Road-A8, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime; two counts of possession of meth; and two counts of possession to distribute meth.
• John Wayne Baggett Jr., 30, 364 E. 3rd Ave., Eatonton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Dustin Kohl Crittenden, 27, 2257 Old Ringgold Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jose Alberto Garcia-Solorio, 34, 705 Peek Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs).
• Jordan Nichole Ralston, 28, 880 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for commission of a crime (drugs); use of communication facilities in drug transactions; possession of a schedule 1 substance (heroin); possession to distribute a schedule 1 or 2 substance (heroin); trafficking in heroin; and possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony.
• Eddie Lamar Underwood, 52, 3851 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession to distribute meth; trafficking in meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
