Area Arrests for Dec. 11/12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Terry Nelson Galloway, 34, 224 Poplar St., Canton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of meth, alteration of license plates, improper lane change or usage, tinted or obscuring tag on license plates and driving without a valid license.
• Luis Matthew Godinez, 27, 4871 Old Federal Road N.-C, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Shane Kyle Gregory, 28, 1482 Cassville Road N.W., Cartersville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alfredo Carlos Raymundo, 25, 351 Trails End Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Onofre Rodriguez Jr., 37, 609 S. Thornton Ave.-212, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with public indecency.
• John David Wage, 25, 114 Marbut St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
