Area Arrests for Dec. 11/12

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High 62F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.