Area Arrests for Dec. 11

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Diego Carrillo, 37, 313 Crown St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Hunter Chase Cleary, 26, 529 Carbondale Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• John Gary Neighbors, 35, 3700 Chatsworth Highway, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, third-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• Timothy Monroe Poole, 61, 120 Summerfield Breeze, Dayton, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Rickey Dean Shaffer, 31, 708 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joshua Dewayne Short, 27, 226 Sapp Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth, two counts of possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, felony tampering with evidence, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Edgar Enrique Tirado, 38, 609 McCharles St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession to distribute meth, two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.