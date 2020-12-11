Area Arrests for Dec. 12-13

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Thomas Gordon Cox, 31, 147 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, parole violation, possession of a schedule 4 drug, criminal trespass of property without permission, reckless driving and driving without a license.
• Stephanie Lynnette Franklin, 44, 3442 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shawn Ann Hunsucker, 56, 4003 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1/2 drug and two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug.
• Arturo Lemus Jr., 18, 101 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Bobby Ray Reaves, 33, 1606 Lynnwood Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Shawn Bradley Parker, 40, 204 Gallman Ave., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
