Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Zachary Randall Bagley, 32, 247 Greeson Loop, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Edward Dewayne Baker, 31, homeless, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Amanda Lynn Busby, 35, 1902 Lawson Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and reckless driving.
• Michael Lee Crowe, 52, 506 E. Hawthorne St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Heather Leeann Davis, 36, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Bayshawn Terrell Hedgepath, 20, homeless, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks) and possession of a false ID with a government logo/seal for a criminal act.
• Keyon Terrell King, 38, 1739 Cumberland Valley Drive, Smyrna, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Barry Lee Lance, 43, 2245 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with reckless driving, speeding, wearing of headsets or headphones that impair hearing/vision prohibited, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and drugs to be kept in the original container.
• Angel Eduardo Lopez-Perez, 25, 127 W. Talon Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Osmo Harrison Petty III, 41, LaFayette, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Brandon William Ring, 29, 100 Main St., Toomber, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Leon Stevens, 47, homeless, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
• Bobby Luther Ware, 54, 1919 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cloey Alisah Conner, 20, 124 Woodlake Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to stop at a stop sign and failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Cheyenne Davis, 36, 1705 Sutton Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Shanna Marie Gouge, 32, 4208 Logan Road, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Zavion Dontest Harrell, 30, 2408 Antioch Road-502, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to private property, criminal trespass of property without permission, misdemeanor probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, obstructing an emergency call, giving false information to a law officer and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jose Juan Leyva, 26, 110 Piper Way-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated assault (gun) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• Melissa Marie Munoz, 31, 1301 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Michael Edward Nicholson, 41, 1306 Underwood St.-420, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon).
• Juan Luis Prieto Jr., 43, 711 Northview Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and a lights violation.
• William Joshua Walker, 32, 1120 James St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, drug-related objects (marijuana) and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Kathy Lynn Burns, 62, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-707, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (drugs), DUI (endangering a child), open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Jason Glenn Findley, 46, 920 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Elida Olguin, 41, 2323 Second St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Adolfo Leal Rosales, 25, 603 Crestview Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence) and battery (family violence, second or subsequent offense).
• Kiet Van Tran, 54, 1807 Shadow Lane, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI.
• Hector Trejo, 26, 4045 Sydney Circle, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Nicholas Yuri Kendall, 22, 727 E. 11th St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Ludwin Pineda, 26, 4515 Crestway Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Moises Rodriguez, 37, 1410 Mack St.-11, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), aggravated battery (weapon), cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence) and battery (family violence).
• Donna Sue Townsend, 62, 591 Ramsey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
