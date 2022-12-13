Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jesse Ryan Bowen, 31, 193 Shorty Lents Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with standards for brake lights violation, seat belts violation and felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Denver Allen Fee, 37, 462 Barney Pierce Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ivan Garcia-Cortes, 30, 1306 Underwood St.-308, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects and by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Tony Ladare Moore, 59, 276 Scenic Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Alfred Kenneth Shumake Jr., 42, 2287 Dawnville Beaverdale Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Christopher Matthew White, 36, 2753 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Oscar Orbelin Murias-Sanchez, 50, 510 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), battery (family violence) and first-degree forgery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.