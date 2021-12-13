Area Arrests for Dec. 14

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jillian Lee Dacus, 40, 223 Barron Road, Rome, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• Treveon L. Dixon, 19, 2020 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Anthony Thomas Johnson Jr., 24, 913 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Blake Chandler Quinn, 20, 3216 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, seat belts violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, criminal trespass (family violence), battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Kestiney Taylinn Riner, 29, 668 Allison Road, Piney Flats, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Randall Van Pelt, 30, 801 Booger Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samantha Dovinna Watson, 32, 2841 Pleasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Aneka Shalette Willis, 39, 600 Barner Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Matthew Thomas Beahan, 32, 2300 Rosedale Road, Snellville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sergio Borrego Jr., 20, 1006 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Timothy Brent Cudd, 47, 505 Brandon Drive, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, trafficking cocaine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Cody Breann Ensley, 34, homeless, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Brandon Kent Eslinger, 39, 138 Leggett Road, Graysville, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Darrick Dewayne Hardwick Jr., 18, 3102 Donna Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Samantha Mae Heath, 31, 1865 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping.
• Henry Grady Lord III, 45, 4768 South Dixie Highway, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Andrew Wyatt McCarter, 23, 238 Indian Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Asmir Mendiola, 17, 187 Hawk Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana and unlawful for an employee of a gang to conduct crime.
• Matthew Wade Smith, 46, 149 Montclair Way, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with identity theft fraud/possessing identity information concerning a person.
• Willie Floyd Smith, 57, 8051 Carten St., Douglasville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Van Thawm Thang, 29, 1007 Jonathon Lane, Tucker, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Conner Joseph Townsend, 20, 4177 Brown Bridge Road S.E.-lot Y, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of cocaine.
• Christopher Allen Capehart, 29, 34 Tram Road, Trenton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud and exploiting/depriving services to disabled/elderly/resident.
• Shirley Elizabeth Fowler, 54, 219 Lakeview Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Calvin Elliotte Henshaw, 43, 175 Reece Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and possession of meth.
• Rayshawn Moore, 27, 5338 Sleighton Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with fugitive from justice (domestic assault from Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Jacob David Rizer, 27, 1995 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated battery and loitering and prowling.
• Cristian Sanchez-Corchado, 23, 504 Lesley Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Quinton Lequan Shackleford, 32, 2001 S. Lyerly St.-318, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a lights violation.
• Deloris Elaine Sharp, 55, 123 Nobleglen Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery, simple assault and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Eder Valencia, 19, 1209 Seminole Drive S.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Cory Ryan Blackwell, 25, 436 Whitener Drive-5, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Garrett Brady Marcus, 27, 1027 E. Lakeshore Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony possession of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs), failure to stop at a stop sign, improper right/left turn, reckless driving, speeding, a headlights violation and felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer and by the Dalton Police Department with criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), loitering/prowling, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, two counts of misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway, failure to maintain lane, reckless driving and a headlights violation.
• Hector Ortiz-Garcia, 28, 202 Dogwood Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), open container violation and failure to obey a traffic control device.
• Joshua Starlin Springfield, 42, 46 Knox Leila, Blairsville, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and driving without a license.
• Jason Parker Tate, 44, 3918 Bennett Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• Harley Cierra Smith, 21, 1802 Shadow Lane-2, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects (marijuana).
