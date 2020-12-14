Area Arrests for Dec. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Wesley Lee McDowell Jr., 41, 950 County Farm Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, criminal trespass and simple battery.
• Covan Maegan Swanson, 27, 1185 Beaverdale Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Monique Nicole Maddox, 21, 908 Arbor Crossing Drive, Lithonia, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with four counts of obtaining or attempting to obtain dangerous drugs by fraud, forgery or concealment of facts and two counts of first-degree forgery.
• Micheal Blane Anderson, 25, 139 Classic Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Christopher Lee Butler, 44, 106 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• James A. Cagle Jr., 34, 4202 Shelborne Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and DUI (endangering a child under 14).
• Ashley Meshelle Cantrell, 27, 224 Witherow Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Michael Lynn Dunn, 44, 2900 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks) greater than or equal to $1,500 and two counts of deposit account fraud (bad checks), $1,499 or less.
• Jeremiah Nathaniel Morris, 30, 300 Jolly Road-2., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Tiffany Lauren Petty, 35, 307 S. Wall St., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Nicholas Richard Casey, 29, 4385 Highway 52-Unit C, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI, speeding, open container violation and fugitive from justice.
• Stephanie Marie Fisher, 28, 633 Skylark Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and safety belts violation.
• Janira Hernandez, 24, 202 Overland Trail, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, texting while driving and two counts of failure of driver to exercise due care (improper use of phones and radios).
• Jordan Theodore Soffa, 45, 3205 Cumberland Blvd. S.E.-536, Atlanta, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
