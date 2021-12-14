Area Arrests for Dec. 15

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jose Eduardo Cornejo, 22, 305 Henderson Bend Road N.W.-A, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with robbery.
• Pablo Raul Ochoa-Duarte, 23, 400 Underwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of family violence order.
• Stephanie Ann Taylor, 48, 3051 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (private).
• Calvin Wayne Dorsey, 63, 46 Hooper Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.