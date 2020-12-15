Area Arrests for Dec. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Michael Hayworth Jr., 26, 1708 N. Old Federal Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; simple battery against a police officer, law enforcement dog, corrections or detention officer; simple assault and two counts of battery.
• Jacob Hoke Alshouli, 24, 124 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation.
• Rayford Earl Smith, 57, 1407 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Henery Lamar Daniel, 23, 1691 Desota Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Zachary Dewayne Frady, 31, 108 Ashcraft Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Casey Catherine Mingle, 32, 4016 Standing Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession to distribute meth and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Savannah Lea Stiles, 26, 1240 Oak Grove Road, Murphy, North Carolina, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.