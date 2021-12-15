Area Arrests for Dec. 16

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Keith Carroll, 35, 943 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Thomas Hill, 40, 605 Bahamas Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to stop at a stop sign, safety belts violation and failure to register vehicle.
• Montana Mark Norman, 20, 744 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony first-degree cruelty to children, criminal trespass, simple battery and two counts of simple assault.
• Alton Zollie Smith, 40, 5 Piedmont Ave. N.W., Rome, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Donna Sue Townsend, 61, 176 Holly Creek Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Cameron Zachery Westmoreland, 27, 183 Murray St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and felony driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Christopher Blake Whitmore, 22, 207 Rankin Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Steven Jason Williams, 39, 6672 Collins Way Drive, Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• James Wayne Mears, 43, 294 Donelson Pike, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
