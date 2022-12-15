Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence.
An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Mykiah Rayne Harris, 17, 958 Graysville Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Albert Ervin Hill, 21, 3403 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth.
• Cameron Delane Hill, 38, 2750 Old Rome Dalton Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Rhonda Wyleen Kazmierski, 55, 7206 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated battery and aggravated assault.
• Demetres Antwoine Love, 47, 303 Fields Ave.-B, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Andrew Floyd Mallett, 29, 2668 Rainbow Ave. N., Rainsville, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony shoplifting.
• Garrett Brady Marcus, 28, 9 Herb Fry Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony failure to appear.
• Mark Anthony McAfee, 54, 307 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Brooke Logan Paniagua, 25, 1513 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Brandon Lee Ramirez, 28, 3195 Circleview Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Romard Terreal Reese, 35, 2030 N.W. 67th St.-103, Miami, Florida, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony shoplifting.
• Seth Joseph Sledge, 23, 323 Roland Road, Jasper, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Michael Shane Smith, 43, 615 Lower Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft by taking and burglary (forced entry, non-residence).
• Reynaldo James Waire Jr., 45, 4754 Tree Top Lane, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug, driving with a suspended or revoked license and obstructing an intersection.
• Lamario Donta Walker, 33, 3312 Maffett St., Muskegon Heights, Michigan, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug.
• Cameron Levega Weaver, 45, 1912 Brandy Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault (gun).
• Melissa Danielle Young, 24, 380 Meadow Lark Lane, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear and felony bail jumping.
• Alan Jair Acevedo, 18, 1717 Needham Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Claudio Adame-Estrada, 32, 1123 Roan St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, first-degree forgery, possession of cocaine, giving false information to a law officer, felony failure to appear and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Hector Omar Lopez-Guzman, 23, 439 Cedar St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, tail lights violation, headlights violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Maria Jose Martinez-Mojica, 25, 815 Straight St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with improper passing on left, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving too fast for conditions, following too closely, hit and run and reckless driving.
• Gerardo Mario Ramirez, 17, 199 Orange Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
