Area Arrests for Dec. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Matthew David Bolyard, 24, 94 Eagles Way, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Kayla Leann Hawkins, 31, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Dewayne Short, 38, 486 McCamy Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth or amphetamine and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Matthew Wayne Blue, 24, 2220 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Jacob Nelson Bryant, 26, 4860 Cleveland Highway, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth.
• Tucker William Burns, 24, 1515 Pamela Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking, criminal trespass and simple battery (family violence).
• Misty Michelle Gray, 38, 2484 Mill Creek Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and two counts of felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Lillian Yvonne Helton, 32, 902 Avenue E, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Varina Rachelle Miley, 30, 2000 Winnwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dustin Matt Talley, 27, 125 Kings Drive N.W., Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft, fleeing/attempting to elude police, hit and run, driving on the wrong side of the road, reckless driving, seat belts violation, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Tony Tyler Weaver, 29, 1268 Reed Pond Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), driving with a suspended or revoked license, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving without insurance.
• Marcus Sintel Williams, 42, 707 Trove Drive, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession to distribute meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Juan Hernandez-Garcia, 29, 2000 Winnwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Jonathan Bryce Lawler, 29, 929 Thomas Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
