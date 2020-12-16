Area Arrests for Dec. 17

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jacob Hoke Alshouli, 24, 124 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with parole violation, and Tuesday with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer and possession of marijuana.
• Tabitha Lynn Cochran, 32, 93 Monte Carlo Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Lopez, 18, 339 Nicole Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor driving without a valid license.
• Terry Paul Smith, 59, 1076 Boyd Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.