Area Arrests for Dec. 18/19

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Treavess Bashawn Beck, 28, 800 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear, false imprisonment, misdemeanor failure to appear, aggravated assault (weapon) and giving false information to a law officer.
• Joel Garcia-Gonzalez, 52, 506 Vernon Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to animals and abandonment of a domesticated animal.
• Robert Dillion Jones, 30, 2726 Old Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and aggravated assault (weapon).
• Christopher Lee Sampson, 31, 1390 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Hunter Ryan Wilson, 22, 28 Constitution Circle, Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and felony probation violation.
• Jeffery Gregory Wright, 29, 3611 Tails Creek Church Road, Ellijay, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, fleeing/attempting to elude police, reckless driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Robin Betty Jo Johnson, 37, 104 N. Center St.-1, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Donnie Scott, 44, 1700 Beechland Place, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.