Area Arrests for Dec. 19-20

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jannie Shandla McMillin, 54, 60 Scenic Drive N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with hindering the apprehension or punishment of a criminal.
• Tracie Nicole Callahan, 31, 500 Colter Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Jason Edward Sorbet, 39, 3676 Anneewakee Road, Douglasville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Robert Lamar Wood, 49, 427 Hill St., Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with battery against a person 65 or older and exploiting/depriving services to a disabled person/elderly person/resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.