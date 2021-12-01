Area Arrests for Dec. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Roland Eugene Clary, 54, 3538 Berry Bennett Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• Shane Harlan Biles, 50, 56 Charlotte Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• Andres Maciel Hernandez, 22, 1112 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, speeding and a tint violation.
• Amanda Suzanne Holsomback, 50, 269 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kenneth Eugene Long, 45, 269 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Tristan James Menzl, 21, 207 Royal Oak Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), simple battery against law enforcement personnel and riot in a penal institution.
• Socorro Sanchez-Chavez, 22, 1404 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• Jonathan Neal Satterfield, 34, 175 Satterfield Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and following too closely.
• Jimmy William Dale Trammel, 44, 154 Lumkin Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Jared Richard Wagner, 25, 1704 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a disorderly house.
• Anna Marie Martinez, 34, 115 Pear Orchard Road, Elizabethtown, Kentucky, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, felony theft by bringing stolen property into the state and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• Arthur Noel Quezada, 26, 824 Mattie Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and loitering/prowling.
• Anibal Sanchez, 27, 1100 Linden Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault on an officer engaged in duties (weapon), aggravated battery against an officer (weapon), obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.