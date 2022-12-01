Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Beverly Faye Barker, 49, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute of marijuana, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Varina Rachelle Miley, 31, 705 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Howard Stephens, 49, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession with intent to distribute of marijuana, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Aaron Keith Utley, 35, 307 Nicole Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• James Robert Walker, 36, 68 Eula Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.