Area Arrests for Dec. 2

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Daniel Galvan, 21, 1134 Callahan Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment.
• Janice Louise Hudson, 67, 703 Corey Place-D, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of disorderly conduct.
• Don Claude Humphrey, 70, 1380 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault.
• William Gerald Maddox, 22, 555 Hopewell Road, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation and by the Dalton Police Department with failure to appear on traffic charges.
• William Lane Moore, 21, 176 Woodford Way, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (multiple substances), failure to stop at a stop sign, failure of driver to exercise due care (improper use of phones and radios), texting while driving, hit and run and a safety belts violation.
• Tracy Lee Stephens, 35, 1402 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving too fast for conditions.
• Franklin Lebron Naves, 44, Chickamauga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession and use of drug-related objects and failure to maintain lane.
