Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jared Levi Blackwell, 23, 7777 Old Highway 76, Morganton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hunter Chase Cleary, 28, 191 Cornell Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Denorris Daniel Johnson, 43, 187 Murray One Place, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Samantha Jo Keener, 40, 915 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence) and cruelty to children (excessive mental/physical pain).
• Levi Nathaniel McAtee, 27, 99 Small Valley Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Glenn Terry Ogles, 65, 145 Ulster Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Joshua Clinton Ware, 37, 89 Oak Circle, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Frankie Dianne Cross, 49, 2723 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence), aggravated stalking, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and DUI.
• Angel Marie Dudley, 34, 728 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Charles Evan Murphy, 18, 10 Honeysuckle Road-15, Dublin, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, terroristic threats and acts and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Neal Melvin Parris, 72, 610 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Maria Rocio Reed, 48, 202 West Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Yadira Alvear, 49, 626 LaFayette St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• James Douglas Arrendale, 39, 826 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• David Wayne Ford, 55, 8820 Garfield Drive-1, Whitmore Lake, Michigan, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of hydrocodone, possession of cocaine, DUI (drugs) and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Isabella Hassett, 36, 400 Barbara Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alexander Thompson Hill, 30, 139 Salem Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Celeste Logan Holland, 29, 480 Loudermilk Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jimmy Diane Maggi, 29, 4156 N. 225-lot 40, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Austin Gregory Wilson, 27, 124 Bridlewood Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, reckless conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
• Christopher Ryan Hammontree, 33, 259 Crusher Run Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Lee Nix, 35, 788 Bermuda St.-H3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Paul Blake Peavy, 41, 801 Tarvin Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• La'sonia Juanyell Dansby, 22, 4122 Shining Armor Drive-L144F, Conley, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and giving false information to a law officer.
• Anthony Lawrence Lindsey, 30, 133 Mountain Trail Drive, Crandall, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, reckless driving, driving without insurance, knowingly driving a motor vehicle with suspended/canceled/revoked registration, removing/affixing a tag with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing/attempting to elude police and first-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Ruben Augusto Lopez-Ramos, 33, 716 Riverside Drive N.W., Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Otoniel Sismai Sanchez-Soto, 20, 1178 Highway 225 S.-164, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI under 21.
• Makayla Lynn Stephens, 20, 120 E. Plantation St., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with hit and run, driving without a valid license and DUI under 21.
• Analy Utrera, 17, 1010 Nelson St.-6, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, misdemeanor stalking, aggravated stalking, unlawful to remove/destroy an electronic monitoring device, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), harassing communications, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.