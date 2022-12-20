Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Eric Guinaldo Soto, 25, 1178 Highway 225 S.-lot 38, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• James Edward Dople Jr., 45, 2317 Sir Lancelot Place-304, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth, possession of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Chadwick Randolph Green, 31, 673 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Christian Nomar Medina-Andujar, 27, 141 Loomis Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Hunter Lake Walston, 22, 216 Oak St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Chasity Marie Buck, 31, 309 Skyline Drive, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and no operating brake lights or signal devices.
• Juan Guzman-Corchado, 40, 2937 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with four counts of deposit account fraud/bad check ($1,499 or less), sale of meth, possession of meth and a lights violation.
• Curtis Eugene Smith, 35, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.