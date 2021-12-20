Area Arrests for Dec. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nathan Joe Call, 34, 3225 Underwood Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony interference with government property, felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and giving false information to a law officer.
• Mateo Miguel Domingo, 23, 609 Macon St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs).
• Harold Gene Hicks, 57, 1681 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sexual battery, disorderly conduct and failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Theodore Roosevelt Hooker, 45, 2811 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, driving without a valid license and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Donna Peeples Laney, 66, 556 Red Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving with a suspended or revoked license and DUI.
• Devin Philip Shullaw, 35, 885 Malone Road, Lenoir, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, failure to yield when entering or crossing a road and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Genethia Charlene Woods, 58, 2319 Cave Hollow Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and trafficking cocaine.
• James Wesley Forester Jr., 30, 1141 Putnam Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor failure to appear and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Peggy Mae-Harris Hall, 55, 191 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with giving false information to a law enforcement officer, felony willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, aggravated assault (family violence) and exploitation/inflicting pain/depriving essential services to a disabled person, elderly person or resident.
• Michael David Henderson, 50, 24465 Watauga Road, Abingdon, Virginia, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and pedestrian control signals violation.
• Jerry Dale Morrison, 33, 2673 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery, three counts of aggravated assault (family violence), battery/simple battery (family violence) and receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by a convicted felon or felony first offender probationer.
• Francisco Javier Delgadillo, 26, 127 Chesapeake Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Omar Fuerte, 26, 119 Ivy Mill Way, Dallas, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts, felony interference with government property, disorderly conduct, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and pedestrian under the influence.
• Jeremy Alan Wishon, 44, 111 Cambron Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and improper stopping on roadway.
• Robert Lee Matthews, 52, 1710 Wilcox St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, three counts of open container violation and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Jimmy Jo Stephens, 32, 400 Bowen Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
