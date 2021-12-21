Area Arrests for Dec. 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Maximiliano Lucas Lopez-Vargas, 30, no address listed, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), aggravated battery, false imprisonment, battery, terroristic threats and acts and two counts of misdemeanor third-degree cruelty to children.
• Jessica Dawn Siani, 32, 156 Dover Chapel Road, Ellijay, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Anthony Haden Blue, 49, 414 Arrowhead Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with felony motor vehicle theft, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Cassandra Rebecca Blue, 45, 414 Arrowhead Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with felony motor vehicle theft, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Danielle Elise Dean, 30, 3603 Sapulpa St., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Joseph Cameron Debord, 21, 1406 Woody Lane, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jose Jesus Duarte, 42, 1381 Valley Way-1, Tunnel Hill was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects.
• Anita Desha Faisal, 52, 4960 E. Nance Springs Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1/2 drug and sale of a schedule 3/4/5 drug.
• Wilber Eduardo Landaverde-Guillen, 21, 608 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, misdemeanor failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Cameron Tyler Mills, 24, 2412 Antioch Road-705, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), false imprisonment and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Lashawn Dean Taylor, 20, 200 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Eton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without insurance and driving without a valid license.
• Jonathan Leonard Maxwell, 54, 143 Julie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card theft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.