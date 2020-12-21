Area Arrests for Dec. 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ricky Lynn Flood, 61, 254 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (multiple substances).
• Jovan Yihesia Lewis, 45, 4483 Flat Shoals Road-G8, Union City, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Edel Lopez, 30, 1130 Underwood St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
• Marshall Reed, 35, 208 Athens Way-A, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree home invasion with a deadly weapon, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Marissa Paige Sellers, 18, 624 Bandy Road, Ringgold, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with conspiracy to commit a felony and felony probation violation.
• Mark Gregory Caylor, 40, 230 Columbus Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Adrian Lane Godfrey, 23, 255 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, distracted driving and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Javier Quiroz, 20, 709 Timberlake Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and driving without a license.
• William Jariette Turner, 21, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Jerry Douglas Williams Jr., 27, 9866 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Patricia Loree Buxton, 60, 512 Parkside Place-58E, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with public indecency, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Juan Elias Perez-Perez, 20, 1178 Highway 225 S.-52, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane, following too closely and driving without insurance.
• Ramiro Sanchez Sr., 31, 503 Learning Way-7, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and hit and run.
• Daniel Thomas White, 36, 509 N. Selvidge St.-E, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
