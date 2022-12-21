Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Daniel Gray, 32, 4111 Logan Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• John Tyler Lumpkin, 27, 4336 E. Nance Springs Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• John Matthew Pack, 39, 619 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Shane Smith, 43, 615 Lower Dawnville Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Armstrong, 22, 2251 Pennview Lane, Schaumburg, Illinois, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tirique D'wayne Rounsaville, 25, 6420 Stallion Lane, Harrison, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation and felony failure to appear.
