Area Arrests for Dec. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jefferson Patrick Barber, 37, 613 Wilson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business), possession of tools for the commission of a crime, violation of the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor probation violation, four counts of felony theft by receiving stolen property and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Adrian Lane Brinkman, 27, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions, running a red light, reckless driving, following too closely and hit and run.
• Alicia Dawn Carver, 21, 317 Highway 30, Reliance, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers.
• Clarence Jackie Gibson, 60, 276 Cohutta Springs Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Levi Nathaniel McAtee, 26, 317 Dr. Johnson Road, Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Abraham Rodriguez-Lopez, 29, 107 Thomas St., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree cruelty to children.
• Fidencio Ruiz-Morales, 38, 1705 Westside Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI (drugs), drugs not in the original container, driving without a valid license and following too closely.
• Clinton Lee Scott, 31, 9106 Almond Ridge Road, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Dariet Centrell Swanson, 23, 1266 Green Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance, failure to keep drugs in their original container and improper stopping/parking on a roadway.
• Kelsey Phillips, 26, 9106 Almond Ridge Road, Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and misdemeanor theft by deception.
• Collin James Womack, 20, 69 Hopkins Farm Drive, Adairsville, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
