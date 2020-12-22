Area Arrests for Dec. 23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Steven Phillips, 57, 1178 Highway 225 S.-193, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, reckless driving, hit and run, second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Devon Marshall Ponders, 22, 394 Sequoyah Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Bryan Keith Misskelley, 39, 430 Dennis Pierce Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of drug-related objects.
• Johnny Narramore Jr., 57, 169 Laura Love Road, Kingston, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Kerri Diane Nichols, 35, 351 Estelle Middleton Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe) and a headlights violation.
• Terry Paul Smith, 59, 1076 Boyd Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with parole violation.
