Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• David Antonio Delgadillo, 19, 127 Chesapeake Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Daniel Malachi Foust, 25, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Charles Aaron Godfrey, 28, 122 Bent Tree Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Jordan Lee Hall, 34, 769 Spring Place Smyrna Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Anthony Stegall, 56, 201 Washington St., Atlanta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check), possession/display/use of false/altered identification, possession of cocaine, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• James Luther Taylor, 32, 2590 Highway 52 Alternate G, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery, battery/simple battery (family violence) and simple battery (family violence).
• Rafael Zendejas Jr., 45, 308 Westbrook Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Rogelio Nolasco-Ramirez, 36, 414 Judson St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane/wrong side of the road.
