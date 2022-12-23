Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Derick Allen Hamilton, 29, 571 Oak Knoll Road, Ranger, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Danny James Payne, 53, 6248 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Jordon Shawn Baber, 26, 611 R and J St., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license and felony motor vehicle theft (more than $1,500).
• Melissa Deanne Braden, 28, 9 Biscayne Blvd., Rossville, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Donald Lee Garrison, 52, 302 Shephard Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Valerie Shawnta Giddens, 38, Plainville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Jermel Dwayne Hunter, 21, 802 Tunnel Blvd., Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs), reckless driving and speeding.
• Hilary Marie McHan, 36, 906 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.-4, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Victor Manuel Vigil-Gonzalez, 36, 1195 Brookstone Circle, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane and safety belts violation.
• Haley Marie Allen, 30, 4938 Mitchell Bridge Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with expired license plate, DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Kristin Cierra Fortenberry, 30, 1005 Baker Road S.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.