Area Arrests for Dec. 24

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jose Betancourth, 68, 1004 Doris St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of rape (strongarm), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, child molestation, three counts of incest and three counts of statutory rape.
• James Hoyt Bridges Jr., 45, 628 Craigtown Road N.E.-lot 4, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Jessica Chyrene Burns, 48, 146 Sentry Way, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jeffery Michael Locke, 37, 108 Ellis Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Walt Logan Powell, 24, 1467 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with violation of a limited driving permit, DUI (endangering a child under 14), DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
