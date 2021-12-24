Area Arrests for Dec. 25/26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Hoyt Bridges Jr, 45, 628 Craigtown Road N.E. lot 4, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony enticing a child for indecent purposes.
• Walt Logan Powell, 24, 1467 Cagle Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with violation of limited driving permit, DUI (endangering a child under 14 years), DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• David Rampley, 26, 1708 Old Federal Road N.E., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony sexual exploitation of children.
• Natasha Ladale Hartley, 40, 1204 Cave Spring Road S.W., Rome, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Mark Logan Jr., 37, 168 Oak Hill Drive, LaFayette, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Robert Tyler Wilbanks, 18, 503 Buddy Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
