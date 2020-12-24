Area Arrests for Dec. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sandra Lynn Mashburn, 60, 14311 Highway 411 N., Tennga, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with disorderly conduct and terroristic threats and acts.
• Eriel Rodriguez, 35, 820 Shugart Road-B9, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear and misdemeanor bail jumping.
• Sidney Levingston Sellers IV, 67, 1704 Habersham Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway.
• Randy Lane Stone, 43, 200 Pine Drive, Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with three counts of fourth-degree forgery (checks).
• Tyler Whitt Horne, 30, 205 Tunnel Hill Church St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
