Area Arrests for Dec. 26-27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Calvin Daniel Quinton, 36, 102 Lyndsey Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (private) and disorderly conduct.
• Susan Lynne Brackett, 35, 711 Sheridan Ave.-2, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Joshua Loran Carter, 41, 373 Alexander Circle S.E., Marietta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Michael Shawn Holcomb, 44, 1030 Willowdale Road N.W.-624, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and felony failure to appear.
• Earl Maurice Johnson, 41, 1750 N. Congress Ave.-C303, West Palm Beach, Florida, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Haley Casondra Mantooth, 21, 1496 Halls Chapel Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with home invasion.
• Iliana Carina Raymundo, 29, 57 Ginger Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Wesley Kyle Savage, 41, 472 Bishop Pond Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Abraham Rodriguez-Lopez, 28, 107 Thomas St., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, hit and run and driving with an expired driver's license.
• Vanessa Taylor Whitmoyer, 25, 1080 County Road 93, Bryant, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.