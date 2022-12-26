Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Joshua Nathaniel Marshall, 36, 101 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address and DUI.
• Phillip Kevin McKinley, 51, 8050 McEntire Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor probation violation, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• Emily Ann Young, 32, 175 Harrison Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, taillights violation and view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation.
• Eric Alexander Crowder, 23, 1190 Woodlawn Road, Conyers, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a valid license, driving without insurance, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping.
• James Michael Lloyd, 24, 5188 Arnold Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), two counts of second-degree criminal damage to private property and two counts of felony probation violation.
• Johnny Lamar Marsh, 32, 150 Dickerson Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence), fugitive from justice (Kentucky, parole), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and obstructing an emergency call.
• Bradly Eugene Marvuglio, 39, 2279 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road-237, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and possession of a schedule 4 drug.
• Phillip Wayne White, 48, 2270 Park Canyon Drive-205, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to maintain lane.
• Sean Tyler Boo Boo Huffman, 24, 4 Orange Court, Longview, Texas, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, racing on highways or streets, reckless driving and too fast for conditions.
• David Nyotu Mwangi, 27, 246 E. 11st St.-513, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Cory Tyson Ridley, 31, 2040 Williams Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Candance Shoemaker, 42, 906 Trammell St.-4, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of cocaine.
• Jason Allen Swilling, 40, 4243 Airport Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking meth, DUI (drugs), misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle, operating without a proper tag/decal, motorcycle helmet violation (must wear), misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, reckless driving, running a red light, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Jamie Lorraine Wood, 38, 11 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jenna Nichole Swinney, 27, 2462 W. Armuchee Road, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug and felony probation violation.
• Antonio Tomas-Ramirez, 40, 400 Wrinkle St.-4, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (minor), false imprisonment, battery (family violence), obstructing an emergency call and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
