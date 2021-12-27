Area Arrests for Dec. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gerardo Hijar-Romero, 28, 601-B Lesley Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and duty upon striking an unattended vehicle.
• Ashley Lynn Maddox, 31, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Cristal Violeta Ortiz, 42, 186 Stonewall Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Rogelio Tagle Salinas, 49, 2315 Sir Lancelot Place-104, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to dim headlights/use of multibeam lighting.
• Kristen Lee Silvers, 40, 169 Defoor Drive, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Vickie Lynn Thomason, 54, 211 Bellwood Drive S.W., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Vanessa Vaughn, 43, 2306 Second St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Anthony Dennis Walker, 20, 64 Roberts St., Summerville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Cristian Baltazar, 24, 413 Whitener Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Osvaldo Fraire, 31, 1306 Lida St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Samuel Jason Haney, 34, 1444 Dustin Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Anacelto Castillo Lopez, 43, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), driving without a valid license, improper stopping/parking on roadway, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and open container violation.
• Christopher Lee Pritchett, 46, 203 Steamboat Way, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.