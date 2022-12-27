Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Freda Callaway, 44, 1710 Shiloh Road, Decatur, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with robbery (forcible purse snatching).
• Royal Wayne Hall Jr., 65, 287 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Antonio Luna-Garcia, 53, 120 N. Grimes St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a valid license.
• Ronald Keith McClain, 49, 208 Chris Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, speeding and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Austin Lee Parker, 31, 119 Brown Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with false imprisonment and unlawful for any person to purchase/possess/have under his control any controlled substance.
• Billy Eugene Slaughter, 62, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
