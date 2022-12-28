Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Thomas Devontay Green, 30, 130 Roberts Lake Road, Cartersville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Joey Gene Hodge, 40, 876 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with new resident has 30 days to register vehicle, driving too fast for conditions, driving on an expired driver's license, driving without insurance, driving without a license, reckless driving, DUI (less safe), felony theft by receiving stolen property and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Rachel Lynn Johnson, 31, 48 Kay Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Lawrence E. McFalls Jr., 57, 1833 Houston Valley Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), DUI, open container violation, obstructing an emergency call, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, running a red light, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage, driving with a suspended or revoked license, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, improper backing and driving without insurance.
• Derrick Dewayne Raines, 30, 47 Spring Lake Drive, Trenton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Timothy Wayne Tallent, 60, Atlanta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and driving without a valid license.
