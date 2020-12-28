Area Arrests for Dec. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Devin Vance Lumpkin, 25, 4504 Rolling Way Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault on an officer, felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, misdemeanor interference with government property, felony probation violation, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, failure to stop at a stop sign, hit and run, aggressive driving and failure to report an accident.
• Tracy Lee Stephens, 35, 1402 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe), driving an unsafe/improperly equipped vehicle, driving without insurance and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Natasha Lynn Taylor, 32, 793 Liberty Drive-28, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with two counts of felony probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Shannon Jodan Bryant, 50, 2039 Highway 2 W., Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Nicole Leeann Davenport, 36, 3517 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI, speeding, reckless driving, driving without a license and operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate.
• Tabitha Suzanne Garnham, 27, 214 W. Cherokee St.-Apt. 6, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jimmy Salvador Membreno-Acevedo, 60, 607 Cockburn St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and discharging a firearm on or near a public highway or street.
• Bonifilio Perez-Chun, 30, 819 Elberon Ave.-2, Cincinnati, Ohio, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, failure to appear on traffic charges, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Richard Fred Ausmus, 59, 1049 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Majesty Leigh Bonds, 21, 1417 Burgess Drive-41, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking.
• Crystal Nicole Bryant, 39, 522 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Cullihan Orourke Gilfoil, 34, 11303 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jimmy Balatucan Sanchez, 38, 1904 Tara Place, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and headlights and other lights violation.
• Christopher Maurice Brown, 42, 127 Landing Court, Calhoun, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with disorderly conduct and obstruction of an office by threat/violence.
• Mark Curtis Hembree, 29, 150 Cherokee Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Christopher Matthew Kidwell, 43, 214 McFall St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Lorena Ochoa-Ceja, 32, 1621 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, passing within 200 feet of oncoming traffic, hit and run, driving without insurance and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Daniel Keith Presley, 33, 2310 Robin Hood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Edgar Rivera, 17, 903 Mattie Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence), simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), simple battery against law enforcement personnel and obstruction of an officer resulting in an injury.
• Joey Shane Branson, 34, 217 Castle Road, Cartersville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Cruz Espitia Godoy, 17, 3080 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with the intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, no operating brake lights or signal devices and driving without a valid license.
