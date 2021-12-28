Area Arrests for Dec. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Deborah Michelle Campbell, 50, 2221 Cave Hollow Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Jonathan Canizalez, 18, 709 N. 5th Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun), possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and felony failure to appear.
• Abus Lee Davis, 56, 109 W. Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Edward Allen Hancock, 51, 111 B.H. Lee Drive, Jasper, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Octavious Dijion Ludwig, 27, 19 Red Fox Lane, Bluffton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Kenneth Terrance Pulliam, 47, 765 Highway 52, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe) and reckless driving.
• Justin Daniel Edwards, 34, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd.-126, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jessie Allen Shaw, 35, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-630, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation and misdemeanor failure to appear.
