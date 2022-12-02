Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Willie Shaun Banks, 42, 7103 E. View Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Jonathan Daniel Burch, 40, 210 W. School St., Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon), battery (family violence) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Nicholas Terrelle Greene, 27, 712 W. Tyler St.-607, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Noel Taylor, 39, 1516 Echota Place-13, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with sale of meth.
• James Cody Watkins, 25, 1311 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Kevin Keith Bilbrey, 56, 2316 Eaton Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Juan Antonio Chamorro, 68, 812 Park Creek Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Thomas Joseph Parr, 31, 124 Avalon Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, duty upon striking a fixed object and failure to maintain lane.
• Valerie Curtis Soph, 52, 308 Pheasant Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Brittany Michelle Wooten, 33, 3344 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.