Area Arrests for Dec. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Candice Coreen Blanchard, 41, 501 Wilbanks Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Darrell David Ray Branson, 45, 1663 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by state probation with parole violation.
• Cipriano Margus Cortez-Cadena, 67, 404 Ironwood Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated identify fraud and identity theft fraud using/possessing identification information concerning a person.
• George David Greenhaw, 55, 130 Kensington Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Tiffaney Nichole Hawkins, 32, 2433 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fourth-degree forgery (checks), possess/use another's identification without consent and operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Timmie Lamar Holden, 51, 233 Bayview Lane N.W., Sugar Valley, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Russell Cody Hyde, 32, homeless, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Bradley Eugene Marvuglio, 38, 2279 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road-237, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Jason Mayo Acree, 51, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joe Bradley Combast, 48, 209 Carol Joyce Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and disorderly conduct.
• Kimberly Eugenia Dyer, 37, 406 W. Cuyler St.-12, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Lakwon Marquise Fleming, 25, 1611 Shady Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Johnny Lynn Hobbs, 49, 4530 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in meth, use of communication facilities in drug transactions, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of heroin, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and two counts of possession to distribute meth.
• Heather Louise Wilkins, 30, 3959 Shelton Drive, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
