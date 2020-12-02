Area Arrests for Dec. 3

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cindy Lynn Gilkey, 37, 1818 Susan Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with felony theft by conversion.
• Gary Lamar Ridley, 50, 199 Old Grade Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry of a non-residence) and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Russell Lee McCulley, 50, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute.
