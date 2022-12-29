Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Curtis Adkins, 39, 142 Jocelyn Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
• Alex Word Comfort, 41, 696 Rollingwood Place, Stone Mountain, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with prohibition on sending nude or sexually explicit transmissions electronically.
• Michael David Hopkins, 40, 142 Pinebrook Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault (family violence) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Isaac Jahmal Southern, 20, 712 Skylark Place-209, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Bryan Romero, 21, 4633 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, non-residence), entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, loitering/prowling and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
