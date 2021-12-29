Area Arrests for Dec. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cara Diona Broom, 33, 1018 Wilson Road, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Rena Ann Edge, 42, 95 Echota Fifth St., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• Mark Edwards, 54, 323 W. Main St., Stevenson, Alabama, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession and use of drug-related objects and DUI (drugs).
• Bonita Marie Evans, 40, 1809 Shadow Lane, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon) and aggravated stalking.
• Cameron Delane Hill, 37, 2750 Old Rome Dalton Road N.W., Calhoun, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jennifer Nichole Morrison, 29, 705 Pelman Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Joshua David Stanley, 43, 109 Dusty Lane, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Kacey Lynn Starn, 32, 143 Roy Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Sergio Miguel Jacinto, 21, 571 Parson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with manufacture/delivery/possession with intent to distribute a non-controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Elias Moncayo-Ramirez, 40, 1646 Slate Road, Conley, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.