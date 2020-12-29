Area Arrests for Dec. 30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ted Flood, 39, 627 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Joey Lamar Conner Jr., 25, 138 McFalls St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• David Michael Hosier, 28, 340 Hawkins Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gregory Scott Howard Jr., 33, 950 County Farm Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with second-degree burglary (forced entry, nonresidence), criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), loitering/prowling, misdemeanor probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joseph Gordon Lindsey, 47, 170 Old Trion Road, LaFayette, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jaqueline Lopez, 21, 710 Houston Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child) and failure to maintain lane.
• Patrick Walter Mattfeld, 51, 110 Massengill Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Justin Paul Planzer, 29, 1645 Dietz Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Curtis Eugene Smith, 34, 1399 Manley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Charles Ray Tallent, 62, 622 Millbrook Circle, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth.
• Bernadette Whatley, 51, 137 Bloomington Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI.
• Zachary Shane Hall, 22, 612 Stone St.-1, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, possession of meth, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, failure to stop at a stop sign, tire violation, driving without a valid license and view obstructed/windshields and wiper violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.