Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cara Diona Broom, 34, 460 Dennis Road, Trenton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• William Joseph Ervin, 39, 3712 Fountain Ave., East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Bridget Merrick, 52, 1069 Beaver Dam Road, Hoschton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Nancy Ann Milam, 68, 318 Farrar Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
• Ashton Lee Nelson, 23, 411 Beech Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Alberto Daniel Rodriguez, 21, 900 Cascade Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Tammy Elaine Moser, 52, 161 Town Creek Drive N.E., Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
